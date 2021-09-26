The Iraqi judiciary has issued arrest warrants for participants in a conference in Erbil that called for normalising relations with Israel.

Arrest warrants were issued against the head of the Sunni Awakening Movement, Wissam al Hadran, former lawmaker Mithal al Alosi and Sahar Karim al Taie, an employee at the Ministry of Culture, the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement.

The statement said legal action will also be taken against the other participants in the event.

On Friday, a peace conference was held in Erbil in northern Iraq by a number of Sunni and Shia tribal figures, who called for the normalisation of relations between Iraq and Israel.

READ MORE:Will the Arab-Israeli normalisation last?

Widely rejected idea