At least five Palestinians have been killed and as many others injured by Israeli forces during a wave of arrest operations and night raids conducted across the occupied West Bank.

The night raids were carried out in five different regions on Sunday, including the village of Beyt Anan near Ramallah and the towns of Kefr Burkin and Qabatiya in Jenin, local media reported on Sunday.

Israel claimed that the wave of arrests targeted a Hamas cell that Israeli security forces had been following for several days.

The Israeli army has confirmed the deaths, according to Israeli media.