Turkey will showcase its top-notch technology event Teknofest in other countries, the Turkish president has said.

Addressing Turkey's largest technology and aviation event Teknofest 2021 at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he sees the successful scientists, engineers, technicians, researchers, and astronauts at the festival who will shape Turkey's future.

“I hope the young inventors of Teknofest will be the architects of 2053 and 2071 Turkey,” he said.

Expressing his pleasure over being at the world's number one aviation, space, and technology festival again, Erdogan said the rich potential of the country on exhibition because of the youth's efforts.

“As our unmanned aerial vehicles make headlines in the world press, Teknofest should be number one on the agenda of the world media. Hopefully, from next year, we will make Teknofest an international brand, and we will organise it in friendly and allied countries starting from Azerbaijan,” Erdogan said.

READ MORE:Cutting-edge Akinci combat drone joins Turkey's defence offerings