The head of Chad's military junta, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, has named 93 members of a new interim parliament, five months after declaring himself leader following the death of his father Idriss Deby Itno.

"The following people have been designated members of the National Transitional Council," said the decree signed by the four-star general, who when he declared himself head of the Transitional Military Council on April 20, dissolved parliament and promised "free and transparent" elections in 18 months.

Members of the former opposition of the late president Deby were among the members, but none from the opposition platform Wakit Tamma, or from the civil society organisations who have denounced the coup by the younger Deby.

The NTC "will act as a national assembly of transition" ahead of elections, said a dossier distributed to the media.

Mahamat Deby recently refused to rule out prolonging the 18-month transition period if "certain conditions" were not fulfilled.

On May 11, the junta, headed by 37-year-old Mahamat Deby and made up of 14 other generals, named former prime minister Albert Pahimi Padacke, who was runner-up in the Sahel country's April 11 presidential election, as interim premier.

Pahimi Padacke was the last prime minister under president Idriss Deby Itno, whose shock death in battle against northern rebels triggered the creation of the TMC.

Idriss Deby, who himself came to power in 1990 at the head of a rebel force, had gone to the region to lead the fighting against the Libya-based Front for Change and Concord in Chad (FACT).

