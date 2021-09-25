The last, mostly Haitian migrants who camped illegally under a Texas bridge, sparking a major border crisis for President Joe Biden's administration, have left or been removed, a top official said.

"As of this morning, there are no longer any migrants at the camp underneath the Del Rio bridge," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters at the White House.

Around 2,000 were flown to Haiti on 17 expulsion flights, Mayorkas said, while "others have been moved to processing facilities along the border."

"Many of them will be returned to Haiti from there," he said.

The Homeland Security chief said an estimated 8,000 had voluntarily returned across the border to Mexico.

Some 12,400 individuals will have their cases heard by an immigration judge to determine whether they will be removed or permitted to remain in the United States, he said.

Another 5,000 are being processed by Homeland Security to determine if they will be subject to removal proceedings.

The top Biden administration official was speaking after an uproar over photos that showed confrontations between border patrol officers on horseback and Haiti an migrants on foot.

In his first comments on the disturbing images, President Biden said it was "outrageous" and promised "consequences."

"It was horrible... to see people treated like they did: horses nearly running them over and people being strapped," he said. "It's outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay.

He added: "An investigation is underway now, and there will be consequences."

Mayorkas acknowledged the "horror" that many had felt on seeing the pictures, and said an investigation would determine exactly what happened.

He said agents often rode horses in the rough terrain and that this "has actually saved lives many times before."

Biden in a bind

Biden took office in January vowing to reverse what he called his Republican predecessor Donald Trump's inhumane policies at the southern border.