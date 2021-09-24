Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has accused Israel of destroying the two-state solution with actions he said could lead Palestinians to demand equal rights within one binational state comprising Israel, the occupied West Bank, and besieged Gaza.

Addressing the UN General Assembly via video link from the West Bank, Abbas, 85, on Friday urged the international community to act to save the two-state formula that for decades has been the bedrock of diplomacy for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Abbas said Israel was "destroying the prospect of a political settlement based on the two-state solution" through its settlements on occupied West Bank land it annexed in the 1967 Middle East war and gave Tel Aviv a year to withdraw from occupied territories.

The Palestinian leader warned that the state will go to the Hague-based International Court of Justice to seek adjudication over the legitimacy of Israel's occupation and called on UN chief Antonio Guterres to work on resolutions on Palestine.

Most countries view the settlements as illegal, a position Israel disputes.

'Israel must choose'

"If the Israeli occupation authorities continue to entrench the reality of one apartheid state as is happening today, our Palestinian people and the entire world will not tolerate such a situation," Abbas said.

"Circumstances on the ground will inevitably impose equal and full political rights for all on the land of historical Palestine, within one state. In all cases, Israel has to choose," Abbas said from Ramallah, the seat of his Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in the occupied West Bank.