Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has arrived in China, according to state media, after three years of house arrest in Canada fighting extradition to the United States for allegedly violating US sanctions.

State broadcaster CCTV showed Meng's plane landing in southern Shenzhen airport, where a red carpet had been laid out for her arrival and a crowd of several hundred had gathered in support.

A Canadian judge on Friday ended extradition proceedings against Wanzhou and ordered her bail conditions lifted, effectively freeing her and bringing to a close a nearly three-year legal saga.

The decision by British Columbia Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes comes after Meng earlier reached a deferred prosecution agreement with US prosecutors to avoid felony fraud charges.

"I've signed the order of discharge," Holmes said at the end of a short hearing in which Canadian government lawyers acting on behalf of the United States requested the stay of proceedings and removal of bail conditions.

Meng spent nearly three years under house arrest in Vancouver while fighting extradition to the United States to face fraud charges related to a Huawei subsidiary's selling of equipment in Iran in violation of sanctions.

