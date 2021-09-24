The US-Australia-UK defence cooperation pact has rubbed China the wrong way as the Asian power warned the trio of displaying a "Cold War" mentality and threatening peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

Upon the pact, the US and UK agreed to support Australia in developing and expanding nuclear-power submarines, a move Beijing sees as a potential trigger for accelerating nuclear arms race amongst the global powers.

''China sees this as a return to the ideologically based politics of the Cold War. And it seems the Chinese government may have a point. The AUKUS suggest that a guaranteed US and UK presence in the area, aided by Australia’s proximity, will lead to “security”.'’ Sarah Lieberman, Senior Lecturer at Canterbury Christ Church University commented.

According to Ali Wyne, analyst at Eurasia Group, the military balance of power will be more contested with AUKUS considering geopolitical dynamics.

These recent developments sparked curiosity over naval power dynamics between China and Australia.

Chinese fleet

Having the world's third strongest army, China tops in naval power with over 777 fleet strength.

It has approximately 350 ships including 130 major surface combatants, a 2020 Pentagon report indicated.