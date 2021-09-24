The multifaceted crisis in Lebanon continues to take its toll on the people. Years of political, economic and social frustration has left the Lebanese people in despair, with an increasing amount of people considering suicide as a last resort.

Embrace, an NGO which has a mission of providing and improving mental health practices in Lebanon, runs the only suicide prevention hotline in the country with dozens of calls coming in every day.

The people of Lebanon have witnessed years of corruption and mismanagement along with an irredeemable economy. The trauma of the 2020 Beirut explosion coupled with the Covid-19 pandemic has aggravated the people’s suffering.

Since the previous administration had resigned following last year’s blasts at the Beirut port, the country was left without government for a year until the new government came into the picture this month.

The currency has been losing value each day, the soaring inflation making it impossible for the majority of the country to lead a healthy lifestyle. According to the UN, 74 percent of Lebanon’s population is affected by poverty, while 82 percent is reeling under “multidimensional poverty” which encompasses access to education, healthcare and public utilities in addition to money matters.

People have been battling with micro stressors like queueing for fuel and navigating power cuts. Hospitals have been struggling to keep their doors open as medical staff including mental health specialists leave the institutions, and access to medicine has become a luxury. Those who can find a way out of the country don't look back.

These factors have been causing people emotional stress, which facilitates the occurrence of psychological issues.

The Embrace hotline has been receiving approximately 1,100 calls each month, over twice the amount of calls from last year. The calls are anticipated to increase as more and more people fall into despair.

They have received calls from a father of four considering suicide because he could not afford to feed his children, and a widowed mother of three with the same condition. The callers included a man who became homeless, whose condition led him to despair and suicidal thoughts.