An increasing number of Americans are saying President Joe Biden is not “mentally sharp”, according to a new poll by the US-based Pew Research Centre.

The survey also found Biden’s poll ratings plummeting, showing that 56 percent of respondents said that President Biden’s mental faculties are “not at all well” or “not too well.”

In contrast, just 43 percent of respondents believed that the phrase “mentally sharp” described him either “very well” or “fairly well.”

Only last week, Biden seemed to forget the name of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on primetime TV as he was announcing a trilateral security partnership with Britain and Australia, called Aukus.

Instead, the president simply referred to the Australian prime minister as “that fella down under.”

A cottage industry has emerged, drawing attention to blunders made by the 78-year-old US president. Most recently, Biden seemed to confuse the United States with the United Nations in his address to the international body.

Clips of him mistaking former President Barack Obama with Donald Trump have also done the rounds on social media.

In another press conference, Biden, who is also one of the oldest presidents in US history, seemed to forget altogether what he was trying to say.