Two months after the July 25 decisions by President Kais Saied, Tunisians are still without a prime minister and a parliament.

Saied’s intervention came amid frustrations due to the proliferation of pandemic-related deaths, corruption, and economic challenges. Saied, who continues to receive a broad-range of support across Tunisians, has indicated that he wishes to strengthen the role of the presidency and change the electoral laws.

As he has consolidated power in his hands through a presidential decree on September 22, the question remains as to whether switching to a presidential system with concentrated powers can help combat Tunisia’s economic problems while consolidating its democracy.

We argue that Saied’s approach will face substantive limitations as some of Tunisia’s problems have structural roots, and changing the regime type does not necessarily provide solutions to them.

Furthermore, given Tunisia’s institutional heritage, consolidating power risks increasing unaccountability and corruption. If the president wishes to take the country forward, he will need to engage with a variety of actors instead of restricting decision-making to the Carthage Palace.

Although Tunisia has been successful in advancing individual freedoms since the 2011 revolution, it has made little progress in solving endemic corruption or economic problems, which were further aggravated due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since July 25, Saied has succeeded in reducing pandemic-related deaths, in part thanks to the donations provided by other countries, and he has taken some steps on the economic front, such as initiating a cooperation with the Union of Retail Stores to cut the prices for some products.

However, this initiative was not sufficient to curb inflation, particularly in food prices. Similarly, an emboldened judiciary has been going after politicians suspected of engaging in corruption, including MPs suspected of smuggling, money laundering and tax evasion, and misusing state projects.

By the same token, Saied has replaced some governors and other high-level state officials, a task traditionally undertaken by the cabinet. These measures showcase the extent of power consolidation in Saied’s hands to overcome endemic corruption.

Consolidating power, in its essence, comes with two main promises: stability and greater capacity to solve structural problems. It can expand the toolkit for a more targeted approach towards key issues and enrich the confidence of investors.

However, it does not necessarily provide the panacea to all problems and can sometimes have negative repercussions as institutions do not operate under a blank slate.

As a late-industrialised country, trade deficits and large public debts limit the capacity for domestic spending and welfare distribution in Tunisia. This situation is exacerbated by high barriers of entry to the market for domestic entrepreneurs, the prevalence of veto players, endemic corruption, and unwavering inflation, which is partly imported through the exchange rate.