Turkey has called on Russia to adopt a different approach in Syria, saying Moscow's decisions in the war-torn country are a threat to southern Turkey.

"The regime in Syria poses a threat in the south of Turkey. So, as a friend to Russia, I expect from [Vladimir Putin] Putin and Russia a different approach as a requirement of solidarity," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in comments to reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul,

"We need to fight this together in the south," he added.

The US is not interested in Syria these days, said Erdogan, noting that Russia, Iran, and Turkey "should discuss ways to create a peace zone in Syria."

Relations with US

The Turkish president also said there is no progress in handling issues such as the PKK/YPG terror group with the Biden administration.

"Unfortunately, in the fight against terrorist organisations, America currently supports terrorist organisations much more than expected, and instead of fighting them, on the contrary, it provides them with a large amount of weapons, tools, and equipment."