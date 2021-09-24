Taliban has issued a rebuke over misconduct by some commanders and fighters following the movement's victory over the Western-backed government in Afghanistan last month, saying abuses will not be tolerated.

Mohammad Yaqoob, acting defence minister, said in an audio message that some "miscreants and notorious former soldiers" had been allowed to join Taliban units where they had committed a range of sometimes violent abuses.

"We direct you to keep them out of your ranks, otherwise strict action will be taken against you," he stated. "We don't want such people in our ranks."

Complaints of abusive treatment

The message from one of the Taliban's most senior ministers, who's also the son of Taliban founder Mohammad Omar, underlines the problems Afghanistan's new rulers have sometimes in controlling fighting forces as they transition from an insurgency to a peacetime administration.

Some Kabul residents have complained of abusive treatment at the hands of Taliban fighters who have appeared on the streets of the capital, often from other regions and unused to big cities.

There have also been reports of reprisals against members of the former government and military or civil society activists, despite promises of an amnesty by the Taliban.

Yaqoob said there had been isolated reports of unauthorised executions, and he repeated that such actions would not be tolerated.