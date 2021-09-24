Germans will head to the polls on September 26 to elect a new Bundestag, or federal parliament, in an election that will mark the end of Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure as chancellor.

Merkel will step down as head of government after her party, the conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) led coalitions for four consecutive terms.

Vying to replace her are Olaf Scholz of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), Armin Laschet for the CDU and Annalena Baerbock for the Greens in what will likely be a three-party coalition. The SPD leads in the latest opinion polls.

With her trademark pragmatism, Merkel has steered the European Union’s largest economy through a number of crises, playing a major role in the 2010 sovereign debt crisis and the social fallout that resulted from austerity measures; more recently, she was instrumental in backing a common European Union response to the pandemic crisis.

But perhaps one of her most significant legacies is on European migration policy, first triggered by her decision in 2015 to grant asylum in Germany to more than a million refugees, mostly from Syria. With her now well-known words wir schaffen das, “we can manage this”, she declared Germany open to refugees, shaping her own country and the EU for years to come.

The bloc is arguably still feeling the aftershocks of that decision, with populist leaders in many member states capitalising on the events that followed. Viktor Orban cemented support for his model of “illiberal democracy” in Hungary, Poland’s nationalist Law and Justice party brought religion closer to the state, and Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini swept to power on an anti-migrant ticket in the years that followed the 2015-16 refugee crisis. In Germany, the anti-migrant and anti-Islam party Alternative for Germany (AfD) became the third-largest party in the Bundestag at the last federal election in 2017.

And while some of the EU’s populist leaders who ran on single-issue, anti-migrant platforms have since lost momentum, their influence on the bloc’s policies towards migrants and refugees endures.

As US and NATO troops withdrew from Afghanistan, a number of European countries were quick to express their opposition to a possible repeat of the 2015 refugee crisis – despite the fact that most refugees remain in neighbouring countries, with Pakistan and Iran hosting 2.2 million Afghan refugees out of the 2.6 million registered with the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) across the world before the latest crisis began.

“Based on lessons learned, the EU and its Member States stand determined to act jointly to prevent the recurrence of uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration movements faced in the past,” EU affairs ministers said in a statement about the Afghanistan withdrawal in late August.

"Stay there – and we will support the region to help the people there," said the interior ministers of Austria, Denmark, and the Czech Republic as they refused a EU proposal for shared resettlement quotas, in what Human Rights Watch described as a “monstrous PR campaign to tell Afghans (and European voters) that those fleeing Afghanistan should not even think about finding safe haven in Europe.”

Meanwhile, the EU border agency has been accused of unlawful pushbacks at the EU’s external borders, refugee camps have made headlines for their squalid and overcrowded conditions, and European leaders have been paying Libya and Turkey to stop asylum seekers from reaching Europe. Since 2015, EU countries have failed to agree on a common asylum policy that would ensure a redistribution of responsibilities across different member states, as some countries remain vehemently opposed.

Migration has become such an intractable issue that all three main German political parties have stayed away from the topic in this election campaign.

“In the campaign for the upcoming election, migration and asylum is not really a topic because it's so difficult and so unpopular, and so hard to resolve,” Andreas Bock of the European Council on Foreign Relations, a pan-European think tank, told TRT World.