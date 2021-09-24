Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the Taliban's current approach and their interim government is not inclusive but Ankara was willing to work with them if they formed a more encompassing government.

NATO member Turkey has been working with Qatar to operate Kabul airport and open it for international travel after the Taliban took power and foreign countries withdrew from Afghanistan.

It welcomed the Taliban's initial messages but said Turkey would evaluate its engagement and recognition of the Taliban based on their actions.

"Looking at the Taliban's approach right now, unfortunately, an inclusive, encompassing leadership has not been formed," Erdogan told reporters after attending the UN General Assembly in New York.

Inclusivity key to working together