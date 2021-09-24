WORLD
2 MIN READ
Five climbers die as blizzard hits Russia’s Mount Elbrus
The 19-member team of climbers reached an altitude of over 5,000 metres on Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Europe at 5,642 metres, when the storm hit.
Five climbers die as blizzard hits Russia’s Mount Elbrus
People walk on the slope of Mount Elbrus in the Republic of Kabardino-Balkaria, Russia on September 24, 2020. / Reuters
By Hakan Tok
September 24, 2021

Five climbers have lost their lives after a blizzard on Mount Elbrus, Europe's highest peak.

Thursday's incident, confirmed by Russia's emergencies ministry, struck when a group of 19 climbers were at an altitude of over 5,000 metres (16,000 feet).

Elbrus, located in Russia's North Caucasus, is the highest mountain in Europe at 5,642 metres (18,510 feet).

"Unfortunately, five people died," the emergencies ministry said.

The remaining 14 were taken down to the Azau valley below and the rescue was carried out in "the most difficult conditions" with strong winds, low visibility and sub-zero temperatures, it said.

The company which organised the climb said there were four professional guides accompanying the climbers.

During the ascent, one of the climbers felt unwell and turned back with one of the guides. She later died "in his arms," it said.

RECOMMENDED

The rest of the group continued to the summit but an "unprecedented storm" struck on their way down.

One of the climbers broke a leg, further slowing down the group.

Two climbers froze to death and two others lost consciousness and died as they were brought down, the company said.

The guides and some of the participants have been hospitalised with frostbite.

While the ascent is not considered technically difficult, dozens of climbers die every year during summit attempts.

READ MORE:Two climbers die of exhaustion on Mount Everest descent

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker