The US House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly for legislation to provide $1 billion to Israel to replenish its "Iron Dome" missile-defence system, just two days after the funding was removed from a broader spending bill.

The measure on Thursday passed by 420 to 9, with two members voting present.

Some of the most liberal House Democrats had objected to the provision and said they would vote against the broad spending bill if it was included.

That threatened the bill's passage, with Democrats only narrowly controlling the House, because Republicans have opposed the plan to fund the federal government through December 3 and raise the nation's borrowing limit.

The removal led Republicans to label Democrats as anti-Israel, despite a long tradition in the US Congress of strong support from both parties for the Jewish state, to which Washington sends billions of dollars in aid every year.

Defending Palestinians