The calls for China to halt its support for coal projects overseas received an answer on Tuesday, when Chinese President Xi Jinping announced in a pre-recorded address to the UN General Assembly that China will stop building new coal-fired power plants abroad, while increasing support for green energy in developing countries.

Xi’s pledge now puts to bed any speculation over where Beijing stands on the issue as one of the last remaining public financiers of coal power projects around the world, ahead of the UN climate talks in Glasgow this November.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the move. “Accelerating the global phase out of coal is the single most important step to keep the 1.5-degree goal of the Paris Agreement within reach,” he said.

Dr Shawn Zhang, chief economist at the Beijing-based Draworld Environment Research Centre, told TRT World that Xi’s decision can be viewed as an “FDI-related technology regulation change”.

China, which burns half the world’s coal and operates nearly half of the world's coal plants, pledged last year that it would be carbon neutral by 2060.

China’s promise to phase out coal followed similar moves by Japan and South Korea in recent months.

Since 2013, China, Japan and South Korea have contributed 95 percent of global public financing for coal projects. 70 percent of those have relied on Chinese funding, with Beijing supplying $50 billion to account for around 56 Gigawatts (GW) of total installed capacity.

The exact timeline of an exit has not been revealed, nor is it clear how China will approach its overseas projects that are already planned or under construction.

Meanwhile, heated debates on Chinese social media have followed over whether off-grid power plants built by Chinese companies should fall under the pledge. Some industry players have quickly fallen in line like private conglomerate Tsingshan Holding Group, which announced on WeChat that it would stop building new coal plants overseas.

Reasons to pivot

Chinese-supported development of coal-fired power had already slowed down in the past five years, due to the competitiveness of coal compared to renewables and declining appetite from host countries.

So far in 2021, it has not made any new investments overseas.

Dr Zhang said the pandemic accelerated the impact on its overseas operations.

From business opportunities, host country policy changes to project preparation, “the coal project pool in China’s Belt and Road Initiative after several years, had significantly reduced, if not dried up,” he said.

Tuesday’s announcement then, was a “direct policy to say ‘no’ to coal in China’s FDI abroad,” he added.

What was missing in Beijing’s resolution however was any action against domestic coal expansion.

Over the past decade, China has been responsible for 28 percent of the world’s carbon emissions primarily thanks to coal, which accounted for 58 percent of China’s total primary energy consumption as recently as 2019.

Nevertheless, being the first developing country to make the move is a step in the right direction and sends a “strong message to domestic actors” that can limit domestic coal expansion, said Yan Qin, a carbon analyst for Refinitiv.

Dr Zhang believes that, at least in the short term, China will still rely on an old paradigm of energy saving to drive its climate policy.

While China is the single largest public financier of coal outside its borders, the private sector will need to rapidly follow suit for a comprehensive pivot to renewables to be achieved.

According to the Boston University Global Development Policy Center, the lion’s share of total financing – public and commercial – for overseas coal plants is not Chinese, as 87 percent of funds come from non-Chinese public and private entities.