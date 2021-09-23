The inequity of Covid-19 vaccine distribution has come into sharper focus as many of the African countries whose populations have little to no access to the life-saving shots step to the podium to speak at the UN's annual meeting of world leaders.

Already, the struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic has featured prominently in leaders' speeches. Country after country have acknowledged the wide disparity in accessing the vaccine, painting a picture so bleak that a solution has at times seemed impossibly out of reach.

"It is a great concern that the global community has not sustained the principles of solidarity and cooperation in securing equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines," South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa told the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday.

"It is an indictment on humanity that more than 82 percent of the world vaccine doses have been acquired by wealthy countries while less than one percent has gone to low income countries."

Unless we address this as a matter of urgency, he said, the pandemic will last much longer and new mutations will emerge and spread.

Ramaphosa urged member states to support a proposal for a "temporary waiver on certain provisions on the agreement of trade related aspects of intellectual property rights to allow more countries particularly low income countries to produce Covid-19 vaccines.

"In this interconnected world, no country is safe until every country is safe."

'Vaccine apartheid'

Other African leaders said it was "appalling" that while rich countries debate booster shot doses, many poor countries have only been able to vaccine 1-2 percent of their populations.

Angola president João Lourenço said it was "shocking to see the disparity between some nations and others with respect to the availability of vaccines."

"These disparities allow for third doses to be given, in some cases, while, in other cases, as in Africa, the vast majority of the population has not even received the first dose," Lourenço said.

The US, Britain, France, Germany, and Israel are among the countries that have begun administering boosters or announced plans to do so.

Namibia President Hage Geingob called it "vaccine apartheid," a notable reference given the country's own experience with apartheid when neighboring South Africa’s white minority government-controlled South West Africa, the name for Namibia before its independence in 1990.

"The hoarding and inequitable distribution with the resulted uneven vaccination patterns across the globe is not acceptable. Vaccine nationalism is self-defeating and contrary to the mantra that no one is safe until everyone is safe," said Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

'Inequity is clearly unfair'

In a prerecorded speech on Wednesday, Norway's Prime Minister, Erna Solberg said, "Some countries have vaccinated their populations, and are on the path to recovery. For others, the lack of vaccines and weak health systems pose a serious problem".

"In Africa, fewer than 1 in 20 people are fully vaccinated. In Europe, one in two are fully vaccinated. This inequity is clearly unfair."

Countries slated to give their signature annual speeches on Thursday include Botswana, Angola, Burkina Faso, Iraq and Libya.

Also among them will be Zimbabwe, where the economic ravages of the pandemic have forced some families to abandon the long-held tradition of taking care of their older people.

And Uganda, where a surge in virus cases have made scarce hospital beds even more expensive, leading to concerns over alleged exploitation of patients by private hospitals.

Wealthy countries lagging in donations

On Wednesday, during a global vaccination summit convened virtually on the sidelines of the UNGA, President Joe Biden announced that the United States would double its purchase of Pfizer's Covid-19 shots to share with the world to 1 billion doses, with the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the global population within the next year.