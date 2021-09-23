US President Joe Biden has pledged to donate 500 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to developing countries starting from next year.

The President’s pledge at a virtual Covid-19 summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) will see the total number of doses donated by the US as part of vaccine-sharing commitments exceed one billion.

"For every one shot we've administered to date in America, we have now committed to do three shots to the rest of the world," Biden said at the summit, adding that the goal is to vaccinate 70 percent of the world's population by this time next year.

"We're not going to solve this crisis with half-measures or middle-of-the-road ambitions. We need to go big," he added, “and we need to do our part: governments, the private sector, civil society leaders, philanthropists.”

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also pledged to work with the United States to provide overall an additional 900 million doses to low and lower-middle income countries by September 2022, bringing their total pledge to over 1.6 billion doses.

“Yes, today’s summit produced large pledges of vaccines that will eventually save lives, but inexplicably delays delivering the vast majority of them until well into 2022,” Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnes Callamard said in response to the summit. “Why wait to act when hundreds of millions of doses are available today and people are dying right now?”

More than 11 billion doses are needed to vaccinate 70 percent of the world’s population.

Biden’s call was likely an attempt for the President to re-establish the United States as a global health leader after former President Donald Trump severed ties with the World Health Organisation (WHO) last year.

Biden has also faced recent criticism for his decision to go ahead and administer booster doses to Americans while 90 percent of the population in African countries is still waiting for their first dose.

Vaccine inequity unlikely to be addressed at current pace

Biden’s call is also nothing new. The WHO had already set goals to vaccinate 40 percent of the world’s population by the end of the year, and 70 percent by the middle of next year, calling for genuine cooperation to address vaccine inequity if that target is to be met. Only 2 percent of 5.7 billion doses administered globally so far went to African countries.

“On the one hand, we see the vaccines developed in record time — a victory of science and human ingenuity,” the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in his opening remarks at the UNGA this week.

“On the other hand, we see that triumph undone by the tragedy of a lack of political will, selfishness and mistrust. A surplus in some countries. Empty shelves in others,” he added, “this is a moral indictment of the state of our world. It is an obscenity. We passed the science test. But we are getting an F in Ethics.”