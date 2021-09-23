Ukraine's parliament has passed a law to order "oligarchs" to register and stay out of politics, a day after an attempt to kill a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which officials said could have been a response to the reform.

The law, which passed at the first reading in July, is meant to define what an oligarch is and says those who fall under the criteria are forbidden from financing political parties or taking part in privatisations.

Top officials, including the president, prime minister and head of the central bank, would be required to declare dealings they had with them.

It had to be voted on twice and must now be approved by the president to come into force.

Thursday's vote was carried with 279 votes in the 450-seat parliament.

Zelenskyy says it is necessary to protect the country from powerful businessmen who have corrupted its political system for decades. His opponents say they fear it will be applied selectively to concentrate more power in the president' s hands.

Police investigating assassination attempt

Zelenskyy's team has suggested anger at the law could be behind an attempt to assassinate Serhiy Shefir, a top aide and close friend of the president.

Shefir's car was sprayed with gunfire on Wednesday by unidentified individuals as he travelled between two villages outside the capital.