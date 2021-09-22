The Taliban’s newly appointed envoy to the United Nations wants quick world recognition of Afghanistan’s new rulers even as the World Health Organization raised the alarm of an impending healthcare disaster in the war-wracked country.

Earlier, the Taliban had written to the United Nations announcing that Suhail Shaheen, a former peace negotiator and spokesman for the Taliban political office, is its new UN representative.

It requested Shaheen be allowed to address the UN General Assembly underway in New York.

“We have all the requirements needed for recognition of a government. So we hope the UN as a neutral world body will recognise the current government of Afghanistan,” Shaheen said Wednesday.

"Humanitarian catastrophe"

The humanitarian crisis is one of the many challenges the Taliban face since their takeover of Afghanistan last month, including renewed threats from Daesh, which recently stepped up its attacks, targeting members of the Taliban in its stronghold in the country's east.

In an emergency measure, the UN aid coordinator Martin Griffiths released $45 million in life-saving support on Wednesday for Afghanistan from the world body’s emergency fund.

The World Health Organization said Afghanistan’s health system is on the brink of collapse and that urgent action is needed. The statement followed a recent visit to Kabul by a WHO team led by the agency’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who also met with Taliban leaders and others.

“The country faces an imminent humanitarian catastrophe,” WHO said, adding that thousands of health facilities are without funding for medical supplies and salaries for health staff.