Countries from around the world have pledged to continue the fight against racism during a conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) session, despite Israeli efforts to scuttle the event.

UN members met on Wednesday to commemorate the Durban World Conference on Racism that was first held in 2001 to raise voices for the marginalised communities including the Palestinian people.

Israel, the United States, and some other countries — at least 19 nations in all, by Israel's count — boycotted the meeting.

Like previous years, Tel Aviv lobbied for months to stop UN members from attending the conference, which Israel's envoy to the UN Gilad Erdan called "fundamentally rotten".

Israel tries to sow discord

This is not the first time Israel tried to sow discord over the conference as the original declaration called out Israel for its mistreatment of Palestinians.

Like on previous occasions, Israeli officials lobbied to paint the conference as 'anti-Semitic' — an argument that Israel often deploys to shut down criticism of its apartheid-like policies that discriminate against Palestinians.

The first conference held in Durban, South Africa, was marked by divisions after civil rights activists denounced Zionism as racism.

Eventually, a watered-down version of the declaration was adopted that mentioned Israel only twice and recognised the "plight of the Palestinian people under foreign occupation."

Nevertheless, the conference still went ahead this year.

