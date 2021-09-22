Gulpari is almost five years old. She lives in a small city in Afghanistan. Some nights she falls into a dreamless sleep, whereas other nights are not so peaceful. On those nights, Gulpari wakes up crying and nestles in her mother’s embrace, wrapping her little arms around her for comfort.

She asks Zahra, her mother, “When will my father be back home? Didn’t the war end?” She cannot say if it was a nightmare or a surge of emotion that woke her up, but the crying and the questions are there during most nights.

Until over a month ago, she would ask about when the war was going to end. She had come to believe that everything would be well once the war was over, but now she is faced with the fact that their struggle is not over.

She shares the same fate with other Afghan children. They are the children of a country that has suffered four decades of conflict, war, and turmoil, just like their parents before them.

Gulpari’s father, Ahmad, is among the many Afghans who had to leave their country and loved ones behind. Shortly after marrying Zahra, he had to leave Afghanistan to find work in Turkey. Otherwise, his options were either joining the army or the Taliban.

“There was no way for me to stay and also take care of my family. They have no other source of income,” said Ahmad. He does not keep any of the money he makes and sends it all to his family. Due to the living conditions in Afghanistan, Ahmad and Gulpari never saw each other in person.

Ahmad was born in 1997. Back then, the Taliban controlled the area he lived in. He was his daughter’s age when the US invaded Afghanistan. “One morning we woke up and saw dead bodies in the streets instead of Taliban forces,” he tells TRT World over the phone.

There were no conflicts in his village, but he recalls that a lot of fighting took place in surrounding villages. “There would be aircrafts flying over our village. We would be terrified each time they passed. My friends and I would find puddles of blood and dead bodies when we got out to play.”

While talking about his childhood, Ahmad stands still for a moment. He wanders off and looks completely lost. Tears well up in his eyes, the trauma still lingers on his face.

“Throughout history, my country suffered through conflict. When the US came, they promised us democracy, freedom, equality and education for men and women. Where are they now? What happened to their promises?”

Ahmad grew up in poverty. He did not go to school because he started working at a very young age.

“It pains me to know that my daughter is growing up under circumstances similar to my own.”

Children from war-torn countries have an increased chance of suffering from mental health problems. The children of Afghanistan have witnessed or experienced poverty, malnutrition, violence and death consistently, and to a greater extent than most.

For children from Afghanistan, conflict and war is a part of daily life. They were constantly, directly and indirectly exposed to combat and knew people that died or got injured. Most of them, like Ahmad, grew up with combat taking place right next door, and lived with the fear that they would be next.

Important variables affecting the amount of mental health issues children might face include the length of trauma exposure, along with the amount and type of events that led to trauma. Children who were consistently exposed to trauma for extended periods of time are more susceptible to mental health problems, as well as those that directly experienced an attack and the loss of loved ones.

Displaced children, especially refugees, are also more vulnerable to experiencing psychological issues. They encounter additional risk factors during transit and in their destination in addition to the trauma they faced at home. Among displaced children, unaccompanied minors and children separated from their caregivers are at highest risk.