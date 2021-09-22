Using bitcoin to purchase food, a haircut and even the daily newspaper is now an option for 6.5 million people in El Salvador, after the small Central American nation became the first in the world to officially adopt the cryptocurrency on September 7.

The adoption push has been met with a spectrum of emotion ranging from excitement, confusion to opposition.

“For many of us, it’s a dream come true,” Roman Martinez, a community leader in the small coastal town of El Zonte, told TRT World.

“Before we used to hear about technological developments happening in Europe and the US. Now, history is being made in El Salvador.”

However, some locals still don’t know how the cryptocurrency works nor how they’ll be able to use it.

Miguel, who asked not to reveal his full name, works in a hardware store in San Salvador and said the business has not yet made plans to receive payments in bitcoin.

“There is not enough information about how bitcoin will work in the country,” Miguel told TRT World, adding that he understands the law necessitates businesses to use the app, even though the authorities previously stated it would not be mandatory.

“The government says one thing, but the law says something else. It’s very confusing.”

Ahead of making it a legal currency, the government bought 400 bitcoin worth about $21 million, and plans to buy “ a lot more”. As part of the infrastructural rollout, citizens were incentivised with $30 through the state-issued digital wallet, Chivo – slang for ‘cool’.

As far as the technology is concerned, it supports the Lightning network, a payment protocol layered over cryptocurrencies like bitcoin that enable rapid transactions.

Right off the bat however, technical snafus marred the wallet’s launch as server capacity was overwhelmed.

Director of the non-profit known as ‘Bitcoin Beach’, a thriving crypto community in El Zonte, Mike Peterson told TRT World that while technical difficulties were expected, he was pleasantly surprised by the number of businesses accepting bitcoin from the get go.

“I was very encouraged that this might take root much more quickly than anyone anticipated,” he said. “I think El Salvador has bravely grabbed onto an opportunity to lead the world.”

While bitcoin maximalists around the world have heaped praise upon the government’s plan, passage of the law immediately sparked protests.

On the morning of the Bitcoin Law’s implementation – which stipulates that bitcoin must be accepted as a form of payment everywhere alongside the US dollar – skepticism filled the air. There was uncertain about the adoption process, as the administration, led by young populist president Nayib Bukele, kept citizens in the dark about the rollout’s details.

Fear that instability would be injected into the economy prompted thousands of #NoAlBitcoin demonstrators to pour into the streets of the capital San Salvador, as a bitcoin machine was set alight and crowds brandished signs lambasting Bukele for being an authoritarian.

As it stands, over 70 percent of Salvadorians reportedly oppose the government’s reform, suggesting a steep mountain of public opinion to climb before mass adoption becomes realistic.

At the same time Bukele still enjoys strong support, with an 85 percent approval rating.

Martinez sees the fear underpinning the protestors' concerns as legitimate. “To feel fear is normal, we need to be empathetic,” he said.

“Most people don’t understand what bitcoin is and how it works. To change people’s mindset about money, it will take time.”

‘If people can use Facebook, they can use bitcoin’

In the sleepy surf town of El Zonte, Martinez helps run Bitcoin Beach, a social initiative aimed at fostering a sustainable local bitcoin ecosystem. When the cryptocurrency was adopted in 2019, it allowed many residents to transact digitally for the first time.

It was a decision that was transformative and liberating for the community, Martinez said with pride. “People were saving money and buying an asset for the first time in their lives. We saw how it could change their reality.”

Now, the Bitcoin Beach experiment has gone nationwide. With nearly 80 percent of the Salvadoran population unbanked, bitcoin can offer the prospect of financial inclusion to millions.

Martinez added the government will play an important role in fostering connectivity and investment incentives.

To finance the bitcoin rollout, the government has used funds from a$600 million loan by the Central American Development Bank. 200 new bitcoin ATMs have been propped up across the country, letting Salvadorans convert the cryptocurrency into dollars and withdraw it in cash.

State support will be critical, as doubts linger over whether El Salvador is infrastructurally prepared for adoption, coupled with low public financial literacy rates. For even those with smartphones, adequate data plans are not always available.

Furthermore, less than 37 percent of those in rural areas have adequate internet access, signaling a potential obstacle towards widespread adoption.

However, Peterson notes that metric is based on access to high-speed internet at home rather than smartphones, which is how most people access the internet in developing countries.

“The majority of families in El Salvador have a smartphone and make purchases in businesses that have cellular internet service. Ask people if Salvadorans have trouble using Facebook or WhatsApp and people will just laugh at you for being out of touch,” said Peterson.

“If people can use Facebook, they can use bitcoin.”

Slaying the remittance sharks

The decision to make bitcoin legal tender was made only three months ago by Bukele, who announced his plan to the Anglophone world at the 2021 Bitcoin Conference in Miami.