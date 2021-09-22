An unspecified threat to New Zealand's cricket team that prompted them to call off a tour of Pakistan came in an email that originated in India, Pakistan's information minister has said.

"This email was generated from India through a VPN showing the location of Singapore," Fawad Chaudhry told reporters on Wednesday.

"The post stated that New Zealand cricket team should not go to Pakistan as Daesh would attack it," Chaudhry said.

New Zealand's cricket squad arrived home on Wednesday after abandoning their tour of Pakistan last week citing a security threat.

New Zealand Cricket said they were aware of a "specific and credible" threat but did not give details.

Pakistan seeking Interpol's help

Chaudhry said a fake social media post was shared with former Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Ehsanullah Ehsan's name in August that warned the New Zealand team against visiting Pakistan.

Citing an article published by Indian newspaper The Sunday Guardian on August 21, Chaudhry said the paper had warned the visiting cricketers could get attacked in Pakistan.

"The article published in The Sunday Guardian centred around Ehsanullah Ehsan's post," he said. "Indian journalist Abhinandan Mishra [paper's bureau chief] has close relations with former Afghan vice-president Amrullah Saleh," he said.

Chaudhry said that on August 24, an email was sent to New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill's wife that issued a death threat to Guptil.

He said the email was sent using ProtonMail and that Pakistan is seeking Interpol's help in identifying the author of the email.

The Pakistani minister said another email threat was sent to the New Zealand team on September 19 from an Indian device.

"The device was operating 13 email IDs" and belongs to a man in India's Maharastra state, he said.

"This is a very strong link to India," he said.

"We believe this is a campaign against international cricket," Chaudhry said.

West Indies team also threatened

India's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

Chaudhry added that the West Indies team, due to arrive in December, had also been sent a threat that he said was fake.

Shunned by all after a deadly 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore, Pakistan has been trying to woo back top international teams.

New Zealand's withdrawal dealt a massive blow to Pakistan's hopes of staging regular international cricket, with England subsequently calling off their men's and women's tours.