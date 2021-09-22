A volley of automatic gunfire has hit a car carrying a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an incident a senior official called an "assassination attempt" and Zelenskyy said may have been a message intended for him.

The aide, Serhiy Shefir, survived unscathed but police said his driver had been wounded after more than 10 bullets hit the car near the village of Lesnyky on Wednesday, just outside the capital Kiev.

A local television station said at least 19 bullet holes could be seen on the driver's side of the car.

Police said in a statement they had opened a criminal case on suspicion of premeditated murder.

'Shooting my friend is weakness'

Zelenskyy, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly, said he did not know for now who was responsible for the attack, which shocked the country's political elite.

"I don't know yet who stood behind this," said Zelenskyy.

"Sending me a message by shooting my friend is weakness."

Shefir is close to Zelenskyy and leads a group of advisers.

Zelenskyy came to power on a promise to take on the country's oligarchs and fight corruption, and Mykhailo Podolyak, one of his advisers, said the assassination attempt could be a result of the campaign against the oligarchs.

Doubling down

Zelenskyy said he would be doubling down on his planned reforms rather than backing off.