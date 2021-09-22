An Indian media conglomerate, a police department and the agency responsible for the country's national identification database have been hacked, likely by a state-sponsored Chinese group, a cyber security firm said.

The hacking group, given the temporary name TAG-28, made use of Winnti malware, which is exclusively shared among several Chinese state-sponsored activity groups, said Insikt Group on Wednesday.

Insikt Group is the threat research division of Massachusetts-based Recorded Future.

READ MORE:China govt contracts criminal hackers, says US

Friction between two Asian giants

Chinese authorities have consistently denied any form of state-sponsored hacking and said China itself is a major target of cyberattacks.

The allegation has the possibility of increasing friction between the two regional giants, whose relations have already been seriously strained by a border dispute that has led to clashes this year and last year.

In its report, the Insikt Group suggested the cyberattack could be related to those border tensions.

"As of early August 2021, Recorded Future data shows a 261percent increase in the number of suspected state-sponsored Chinese cyber operations targeting Indian organisations and companies already in 2021 compared to 2020," the organisation said in a report.