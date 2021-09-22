Several days after a US drone strike killed 10 members of a family, including seven children, on the outskirts of Kabul on August 29, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called the attack “righteous.”

But this time, unlike the thousands of other drone strikes the United States has executed in secrecy across South and Central Asia, Middle East and Africa during the past two decades, the Pentagon was caught red-handed, clutching the metaphorical smoking gun.

“The strike was a tragic mistake, General Frank McKenzie, Commander of US Central Command, told reporters after a Pentagon investigation was concluded on Friday.

Cian Westmoreland, a former US drone technician, who built the infrastructure in Afghanistan used by the US drone program to connect operations on the ground and the Combined Air Operations Centre (CAOC) scoffed at the notion the strike was a “mistake.”

“It wasn’t a mistake, it’s not a mistake when it’s been happening for over a decade. It’s being caught red handed that they don’t know who they are targeting most of the time, that’s the mistake,” he tweeted.

The US was forced to admit it had killed 10 civilians, and not suspected IS-K (Daesh-K) militants as initially claimed, because hundreds of international journalists, including dozens of seasoned war correspondents, were stationed in Kabul reporting the US withdrawal from Afghanistan at the time of the attack.

They, including Al Jazeera correspondent Osama Bin Javaid, were able to visit the site, examine surveillance footage, gather forensic evidence, including missile remnants, and meet with eyewitnesses and surviving members of the family immediately after the strike happened.

In other words, a level of scrutiny not afforded to the vast majority of the at least 14,040 drone strikes the US has carried out in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen and Somalia since 2010, according to the Bureau of Investigation.

“I covered countless US drone strikes and civil casualties during the last years. Not a single time, Washington acknowledged that it murdered civilians. Why? Because strikes mostly took place in rural Afghanistan and not in Kabul,” observes Austrian-Afghan journalist Emran Feroz.

One can only imagine how many civilians the US would be forced to admit it had killed were throngs of international journalists able to reach all or most of the 14,000 sites it has targeted during the past decade.