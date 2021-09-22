Embattled Chinese property titan Evergrande has said it had agreed a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow the conglomerate to avoid missing one of its interest payments and avoid default, but its deeper debt burden remains.

Financial markets have been hit this week over fears that the sprawling firm could collapse, with the potential to pulse through the world's second-biggest economy and possibly beyond.

Chinese authorities have remained conspicuously silent over Evergrande's woes, allowing rare protests from despairing investors and leaving analysts guessing over Beijing's plans to mop-up any spillover from the developer's demise.

In a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange on Wednesday, Evergrande's property unit Hengda said it had negotiated a plan to pay interest due on its 2025 bond, worth 232 million yuan ($35.9 million).

Evergrande has admitted facing "tremendous pressure" as it tackles a debt pile of more than $300 billion, and has warned that it may not be able to meet its liabilities.

Yet founder Xu Jiayin, a billionaire once counted as Asia's richest man, on Tuesday said the company will "step out of the darkest moment soon".

The group has made no mention of its repayments on interest for an offshore bond due on Thursday. While that leaves open the chance it could miss payment on that, though it would still have a 30-day grace period before it is deemed in default.

In Wednesday's statement, Hengda said investors "who bought and held the bonds" before September 22, 2021 "are entitled to interest paid this time".

Evergrande did not reply to AFP requests for comment.

Analysts said the repayment will go some way to soothing anxious markets in the short term.

But "for confidence to return more meaningfully, it will need the market to see sight of the broad restructuring plans for Evergrande", Gary Dugan, chief executive officer at the Global CIO Office, told Bloomberg News.

The Evergrande crisis has triggered protests outside a number of the company's offices in China by investors and suppliers demanding their money — some of whom say they are owed as much as $1 million.

Waiting on Beijing