President Joe Biden has used his first address before the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to declare that the world stands at an "inflection point in history" and must move quickly to address the festering issues of the Covid-19 pandemic, climate crisis, and human rights abuse.

Amid growing China tensions Biden also declared on Tuesday the US is "not seeking a new Cold War."

Without mentioning China directly, Biden acknowledged increasing concerns about rising tensions between the two nations.

But he said, "We are not seeking a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs."

'Ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan'

The president noted his decision to end America's longest war last month, in Afghanistan, and set the table for his administration to shift US attention to intensive diplomacy with no shortage of crises facing the globe.

He said he is driven by a belief that "to deliver for our own people, we must also engage deeply with the rest of the world."

"We've ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan," Biden said.

"And as we close this period of relentless war, we're opening a new era of relentless diplomacy of using the power of our development aid to invest in new ways of lifting people up around the world."

But Biden was facing a healthy measure of skepticism from allies during his week of high-level diplomacy.

The opening months of his presidency have included a series of difficult moments with friendly nations that were expecting greater cooperation from him following four years of Donald Trump's "America first" approach to foreign policy.

Out of sync with allies

Eight months into his presidency, Biden has been out of sync with allies on the chaotic ending to the US war in Afghanistan.