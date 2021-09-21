In mid-August, Abdullah Baki, a grass-root level activist of Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League (AL) attended a workshop as part of his orientation program with the party. In that session, he received a few lessons which can be boiled down to one phrase: 'fighting rumour'.

The workshop conducted by AL’s Science and Technology affairs sub-committee was in fact a part of its wider program, taken to confront what they term as “propagandas” and “mistruths” peddled by the party’s political oppositions on the social media.

Baki was basically taught a three-step process which includes spotting a “rumour” and writing posts countering that alleged rumour, reporting the specific social media account or page to the social media company via dozens of different accounts and sending the profile information to the law enforcement agencies.

“It's voluntary work. Many people are trying to belittle the great achievements of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. They are spreading various rumours on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter. Our task is to counter those,”Baki told TRT World.

Describing Bangladesh’s social media space as a “playground for opposition’s rumour and fake news”, the ruling AL, which is now in power for three consecutive terms, has started training tens of thousands of activists like Baki to wage what they term as “war against fake news.”

“We are taking this program to create 100,000 dedicated online activists who will work as our army in the social media to counter opposition’s rumours,” Md Abdus Sabur, secretary of AL’s Science and Technology affairs sub-committee told TRT World.

With the next national election slated for the end of 2023, AL will unleash its trained social media army to flood Bangladesh’s Internet with news on the party's "good deeds", he added.

Sabur, who is heading this program, said they have already trained about 30,000 activists from January this year.

“We will need one more year to complete the program. Our party chief Sheikh Hasina and her only son Sajeeb Wazed instructed us to run this,” he said.

Wazed also acts as Hasina’s information and technology advisor. A resident of the United States, Wazed is known for calling the shots in the party, especially when it comes to making decisions about technology and media.

An “authoritarian” move to control the narrative

Independent analysts and opposition activists however are criticizing this latest attempt, saying this would further shrink the space for freedom of expression in Bangladesh.

Dr Mubashar Hasan, a Bangladeshi researcher who is now working in the University of Western Sydney in Australia, told TRT World the AL's move of training these so-called "fake news" slayers is a manifestation of its ongoing ambition to assert full control and authority over the political and social narrative of Bangladesh.

“This is a textbook method of authoritarian states and AL is following it,” Hasan said, adding that it looks like the AL is following India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's model of using a "troll army" to harass, silence and stifle opposition views.

He said like any other authoritarian state, the AL wants to promote the narrative of economic growth and development while at the same time wants to suppress the narrative of grave human rights violations by its security forces, corruption and mass deprivation of civic rights.

“So, through this latest approach, they want to define what truth in Bangladesh is and what rumour is,” Dr Hasan said.