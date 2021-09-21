The misfortunes of Afghans seem to know no end.

Despite the total victory of the Taliban and the war having ended in the country, Afghans now face a dark and unpredictable future. It is natural to look back during such times and wonder if the past was better than what the future holds.

Unfortunately, for Afghans, the choice seems to be more of a dilemma between bad and worse.

The Afghan Republic had lost the people of Afghanistan to the Taliban before they lost actual territories to them. Two of the major factors in the lack of resistance faced by the Taliban during their campaign were the lack of motivation among defense forces to die for a corrupt government and the people’s indifference towards the government collapsing.

The disgraceful scale of institutional corruption in the republic was its undoing. This corruption manifested in the form of rigging of elections, bribes, embezzlement, nepotism and the lack of constitutionalism and institutionalism.

Afghanistan’s consistent ranking among the top fifteen most corrupt states resulted in it being ranked among the most fragile states in the world. Fragile states, due to the absence of basic needs, are an ideal breeding ground for insurgents.

Even the urban population, who had seen relatively better living standards, will miss very little about the previous regime - but the prospects of Taliban rule make that choice a difficult one.

The Taliban’s traditionalism is their biggest strength and their worst weakness. The movement and its members’ strict adherence to their religious code theoretically eradicates organised corruption.

A survey conducted between 2010 and 2012 showed rampant corruption was listed as a catalyst for Afghans to support the Taliban over the republic. The lack of corruption also reflected in the Taliban’s provision of a fairer justice system in the areas they controlled. The current size of the state, to which the Taliban’s previous regime pales in comparison, would test the movement’s integrity but the Taliban would in all likelihood outdo the Afghan republic before them.

Traditionalism also means that the Taliban’s political ideology stems from their reading of religious script. A reading only they have the authority to conduct, rendering all opposing readings as invalid.