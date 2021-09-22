On the evening of September 20, Cansel Kiziltepe was in the middle of making final arrangements for her last public engagement of the day in one of Berlin's under-privileged neighbourhoods in the Kreuzberg district.

Just as she was done with her red sofa and settee arrangement, a woman walked up with a tray of cups full of coffee for Cansel and her team. Showing cultural etiquette, Cansel was polite in refusing the coffee, but the lady was equally persuasive until Cansel accepted the coffee.

“I helped her find an apartment here, her son goes to a special school in the neighbourhood and she didn't have anywhere to live – so I guess this is a thank you coffee”, says Cansel.

Cansel is preparing for Germany's federal elections slated for September 26. Regional experts believe that the polls will end with results that will push the country in a new direction of openness, inclusiveness and respect for minorities.

A Social Democrat Party member for the Bundestag from the Kreuzberg-Friedrichshain constituency, Cansel looks after some of the most densely populated ethnic minority neighbourhoods in Germany – where many of her constituents face similar problems of lower employment prospects, poorer integration, and poor participation in politics.

Political Apathy

As the country heads towards Federal Elections in the next few days, Germany's 26 percent citizens from migrant backgrounds are thrust into the electoral limelight.

Political parties, particularly from the left, are targeting the ethnic vote bank with friendly faces and targeted policy ideas.

Only around eight percent of Bundestag members come from migrant backgrounds, while none is in the current cabinet. People from migrant backgrounds only make up around six percent of those employed in the public sector.

And it's this lack of representation that has kept many, from ethnic minority backgrounds, away from active political participation including voting.

“My parents were the first generation of 'Guest workers' from Turkey, they lived here 60 years, but never voted, they didn't feel very German, never felt like actively participating in this society, but this is a sentiment found widely across Turkish Germans,” Cansel said.

She wants people of migrant backgrounds to shun political apathy.

“If you don't vote, how do you get your voice heard? If people of migrant backgrounds would like to see more people like them in the Bundestag, they have to stand up and vote for them. People have to take ownership of this country, only then change can happen”.

But Cansel is not the only one campaigning for change. The Left Party is also out in the Kreuzberg-Friedrichshain constituency, campaigning outside one of the main mosques at Friday prayer time.

According to the latest opinion poll results, a left-wing coalition of the SPD, the Left party and the Greens, is more likely to form government in Germany, which, after a 16-year reign of the Christian Democrat and Christian Socialist right-wing coalition, is being seen by many analysts as a historic turning point in Germany's political history.

Speaking to TRT World, Gokay Sofuoglu, chairman of the Turkish Association of Germany (TGD), said left-wing parties usually respond better to important issues in migrant societies, such as anti-discrimination and anti-racism, equal opportunities and social justice.

"Overall, they are more open and interested in our concerns,” he said.

The TGD is the largest of its type representing the views and addressing issues concerning the Turkish diaspora in the country.

Sofuoglu is disappointed at the pace of reforms over the last 16 years.