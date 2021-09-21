Likely, under American law, the invitation of a US-designated terrorist to Washington and holding public meetings with that person could be punishable under the law. A misguided policy in Syria that mistakenly or knowingly led to this outcome has to be revisited. The US needs to abandon the YPG and work together with the legitimate Syrian opposition. These leaks are a wake-up call to the US to change policy in Syria and abandon US-designated terrorists.

In 2014, when the US searched for a local partner in Syria, the only armed actor that filled the criterion to combat Daesh without combatting Assad and Iran was the YPG. Especially with the attack on Ayn al Arab and its publicity, the US decided to partner with the YPG to fight off the threat posed by Daesh. Turkey's criticism of this decision was ignored and US officials would repeatedly stress that the US partnership was tactical and transitional. Seven years later, US army generals continue to visit the YPG and make promises of continuing support.

Over the years, CENTCOM rejected several alternatives and pushed forward its agenda to work with the YPG. Over time, the US stepped up its support to the YPG and facilitated the capture of Raqqa and the oil field of Deir Ezzor from Daesh. To achieve this, the US supplied the YPG with heavy weaponry and invested in a huge PR effort. Several media outlets played an important role in whitewashing the nature of the YPG and pushing the ethnic cleansing, prosecution of opposition, and car bomb attacks under the rug.

Despite the talk of a tactical and transitional partnership, US officials knew that it was legally problematic. As stated publically by US Army General Raymond Thomas, the head of Special Operations Command, the US asked the Syrian branch of the PKK to change names so that they could formally circumvent the legal issue. The YPG came up with the name the 'Syrian Democratic Forces'. However, the military head of this new formation was Ferhad Abdi Sahin, known as Mazloum Kobani, was not only an former PKK veteran but also the adoptive son of Abullah Ocalan that has pictures of himself in the 10th Congress of the PKK next to terrorists the US has bounties of $5 and $3 million out for.

It was also legally problematic to normalise Abdi Sahin. Even if he was referred to as a ‘general’, he could not have been invited to Washington. Instead, another name game was put in place. The Syrian Democratic Council was formed as the supreme political body and Elham Ahmad as the co-chair visited Washington instead. At that time, knowingly or unknowingly, US Senators and the US president were put together with a US-designated terrorist.

This leak comes out years after the said visit to Washington, but it should be seen as a wake-up call. US interest in Syria is declining and the US has painted itself into a corner in Syria. Instead of continuing to invest in a policy that puts US officials in the same frame as US-designated terrorists, the US should change policy. With this, the US can still become kingmaker in Syria.

While this article focuses on the US as it is the mastermind behind the strategy to partner with the YPG, it should be said that the French president, as well as the Russian and Swedish Foreign Ministers, met with Elham Ahmad publicly. While Russia does not recognise the PKK as a terror group, France and Sweden do. What applies to the US also applies to them. In regards to Russia, Moscow should act in line with its agreement signed with Turkey and stop hosting separatists in Russia.