In person and on screen, world leaders have returned to the United Nations' foremost gathering for the first time in the pandemic era with a formidable, diplomacy-packed agenda and a sharply worded warning from the international organisation's leader: "We face the greatest cascade of crises in our lifetime."

Secretary General Antonio Guterres rang the alarm on Tuesday in his annual state-of-the-world speech at the opening of the UN General Assembly's (UNGA) high-level meeting for leaders of its 193 member nations.

More than 100 heads of state and government kept away by Covid-19 are returning to the UN in person for the first time in two years.

But with the pandemic still raging, about 60 will deliver pre-recorded statements over the coming days.

"We are on the edge of an abyss — and moving in the wrong direction,” Guterres said. "I'm here to sound the alarm. The world must wake up."

Guterres urged world leaders to bridge six "great divides": promote peace and end conflicts, restore trust between the richer north and developing south on tackling global warming, reduce the gap between rich and poor, promote gender equality, ensure that half of humanity that has no access to the Internet is connected by 2030, and tackle the generational divide by giving young people "a seat at the table."

He also urged the United States and China to engage in dialogue, warning of an increasingly divided world.

"I fear our world is creeping towards two different sets of economic, trade, financial and technology rules, two divergent approaches in the development of artificial intelligence –– and ultimately two different military and geopolitical strategies."

"This is a recipe for trouble. It would be far less predictable than the Cold War. To restore trust and inspire hope, we need cooperation," he said.

"We need dialogue. We need understanding."

Bolsonaro committed to environmental protection

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told the UNGA that his country's environmental laws should serve as a model for the world, reinforcing his government's commitment to eliminating illegal deforestation.

Brazil, whose president, Bolsonaro, isn't vaccinated against Covid-19 also spoke about Afghanistan, promising his country will grant humanitarian visas to Afghan Christians, women, children, and judges.

Biden: US starting 'era of relentless diplomacy'

The summit featured the first speech to the world body by US President Joe Biden, who has described a rising and authoritarian China as the paramount challenge of the 21st century.

In his speech, Biden told the UNGA that America is "opening a new era of relentless diplomacy" following the end of the war in Afghanistan.

Biden also said the United States would be prepared to use force "if necessary" but that military power must be a "tool of last resort."

"The mission must be clear and achievable, undertaken with the informed consent of the American people and whenever possible in partnership with our allies," he added.

Instead of fighting wars, the US has recalibrated policy to focus on fighting pandemic and terrorism, Biden said.

Biden said his country would "double" its contribution to climate finance.

"This will make the United States a leader in public climate finance," Biden told world leaders in New York, saying he would work with Congress to achieve the goal.