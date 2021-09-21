The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled that Russia was "responsible" for the 2006 killing in London of the dissident former agent Alexander Litvinenko with the radioactive substance Polonium.

Litvinenko died after drinking tea laced with the radioactive isotope at a London hotel in a case that has weighed on relations between Britain and Russia ever since.

Before dying, Litvinenko issued a message blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for the poisoning.

"Russia was responsible for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in the UK," the Strasbourg-based court said.

Russian rejected the ruling, saying it is "groundless".

'Target of the operation'

Responding to a complaint brought by Litvinenko's widow Marina, the ECHR said it established "beyond reasonable doubt" that the assassination had been carried out by Russian citizens Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitry Kovtun.

The pair had travelled to the British capital with the aim of killing him, the court found.