The future looks bleak. Economic development and proclamations of sovereignty appear pointless under the cloud of climate change. What purpose is there to hold on to a piece of land if there’s no guarantee it will be suitable for human habitation?

And yet new weapons systems promise faster, more efficient forms of destruction at ever greater distances. US President Joe Biden assured the world that terrorism would find no safe haven in Afghanistan thanks to ‘’over-the-horizon’’ weapons, i.e. drones. Within weeks of that statement, the US military was apologising for obliterating 10 civilians, seven of them children, using that same ‘’over-the-horizon’’ technology.

What happened to the aspiration of world peace? This sounds like a stupid question, almost like asking what happened to the rotary telephone or the VHS tape. It’s hard to tell when that hope was born, but it’s safe to say it died on September 11, 2001.

‘’The towers are gone now, reduced to bloody rubble, along with all hopes for Peace in Our Time, in the United States or any other country. Make no mistake about it: We are At War now -- with somebody -- and we will stay At War with that mysterious Enemy for the rest of our lives,’’ American journalist Hunter S. Thompson wrote at the time, interrupting his regular sports column on the fledgling ESPN.com.

Thompson shot himself in the head four years later, citing the re-election of President George W. Bush as a reason in his suicide note.

Just four decades earlier, however, another American president, John F. Kennedy, had made a call for a world that did not need to live perpetually on the edge of thermonuclear destruction. It was on June 10, 1963, less than a year after the Cuban Missile Crisis, at American University in Washington DC. Praising the university, he said it was a fitting place to propose a vision that did not assume endless conflict was guaranteed.

‘’I have...chosen this time and this place to discuss a topic on which ignorance too often abounds and the truth is too rarely perceived--yet it is the most important topic on earth: world peace,’’ Kennedy said.

‘’What kind of peace do I mean? What kind of peace do we seek? Not a Pax Americana enforced on the world by American weapons of war. Not the peace of the grave or the security of the slave. I am talking about genuine peace, the kind of peace that makes life on earth worth living, the kind that enables men and nations to grow and to hope and to build a better life for their children--not merely peace for Americans but peace for all men and women--not merely peace in our time but peace for all time.’’

Six months after he spoke these words, Kennedy would be shot and killed by an assassin.

But it was not Kennedy the man who mattered as much as the moment in history, when nuclear peril seemed to be at its highest, and both Moscow and Washington edged away from a duel neither would win.

Can we survive the 21ist century?

It was also a moment when nonsense terms like ‘’over-the-horizon,’’ a piece of weapons-contractor marketing jargon, could not make their way into presidential speeches. After all, whatever is ‘’over-the-horizon’’ is still very much ‘’on-the-planet,’’ and thus incompatible with a peaceful world.

At this point, you may be asking ‘’Who cares what politicians say? They’re liars anyway.’’ And this scepticism is reasonable, surely. And the generation that survived World War II is nearly entirely dead anyway. Meme-lords doom scrolling through bloodthirsty and bellicose newsfeeds proclaiming the sub-humanity of someone or other seems destined to be the frothing footsoldiers of the future, and there’s nothing anyone or any algorithm can do about it.

But what if there was? Usually, we think of habits in terms of bad things, like lying or smoking or swearing. As the psychologist William James observed more than a century ago, there are also positive habits, like the honesty habit or the kindness habit or the courage habit. Is there any way to revive the peace habit?

‘’Rhetoric does matter. Hypocrisy is a tribute vice pays to virtue. Having American presidents talk about freedom, dignity, and all the rest means that they are, over time, more easily convinced to live up to those promises than if they spoke in the naked language of raison d'etat,’’ Paul Musgrave, a professor of history and international relations at the University of Massachusetts, told TRT World.

Take, for instance, former President Donald Trump’s insistence that the US invasion of Iraq was a failure because we ‘’should have taken the oil’’ as an example of that kind of shameless avarice, one that assumes the human-animal is only capable of beastly greed and the better angels of our nature are tales told by a sucker, signifying nothing.