Sudan's fragile transitional government has said it foiled an attempted coup involving military officers and civilians linked to the ousted regime of longtime president Omar al Bashir.

Information Minister Hamza Baloul said the coup attempt early on Tuesday was thwarted and those behind it "brought under control".

"We assure the Sudanese people that order has been restored and the leaders of the attempted coup, both military and civilian, have been arrested and are being investigated," he said in a televised address.

"Authorities are pursuing supporters of the defunct regime who participated in the coup attempt."

'Coup laboratory'

The plotters had attempted to take over the state media building but "failed" and the officers involved were "immediately suspended," government officials said.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has said the coup was organised by elements inside and outside the military establishment.

The failed attempt was preceded by attempts to sow insecurity, especially in the east of Sudan, but had failed to undermine the country's democratic transition, he said.

The development underscored the fragility of Sudan's path to democracy, more than two years after the military's overthrow of longtime autocrat Bashir amid a public uprising against his three-decade rule.

Sudan often referred to as a "coup laboratory" has faced 15 attempts to overthrow the government since its independence in 1956.

State television broadcast patriotic songs as it announced the coup attempt and urged "the people to confront it".

The cabinet said, "all those involved in the attempt have been detained".