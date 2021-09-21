Amnesty International and other rights groups have said that the Taliban are steadily dismantling the human rights gains of the last twenty years.

A new report published by Amnesty International, the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) details a litany of human rights abuses by Taliban including targeted killings of civilians and surrendered soldiers and the blockading of humanitarian supplies in the Panjshir Valley, which constitute crimes under international law.

The briefing also documented that restrictions have been reimposed on women, freedom of expression and civil society.

Dinushika Dissanayake, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for South Asia said: “In just over five weeks since assuming control of Afghanistan, the Taliban have clearly demonstrated that they are not serious about protecting or respecting human rights. We have already seen a wave of violations, from reprisal attacks and restrictions on women, to crackdowns on protests, the media and civil society.”

“Given the prevailing climate of fear, lack of mobile connectivity in many areas, and internet blackouts enforced by the Taliban, these findings are likely to represent just a snapshot of what’s happening on the ground," she added.

The UN Human Rights Council must establish a robust, independent mechanism with a mandate to document, collect and preserve evidence of ongoing crimes under international law and other serious human rights violations and abuses across Afghanistan, she stressed.