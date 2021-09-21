Pakistan has called on world powers to unblock billions of dollars in Afghan assets frozen after the Taliban takeover but said it did not expect recognition soon of the new government.

Ahead of talks on Afghanistan at the UN General Assembly, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the most urgent priority was averting an even deeper economic collapse of the neighbouring nation that could trigger a humanitarian catastrophe.

"On one hand, you're raising fresh funds to avert a crisis and on the other hand money that is theirs – belongs to them – they cannot use," Qureshi told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think freezing the assets is not helping the situation. I would strongly urge the powers that be that they should revisit that policy and think of an unfreeze," he said.

"It will be a confidence-building measure as well and that could also incentivise positive behaviour."

READ MORE:Pakistan begins talks with Taliban over 'inclusive' Afghan government

The United States froze $9.5 billion in Afghan central bank assets and international lenders have stayed clear of Afghanistan, wary of providing money that could be used by the Taliban.

Pakistan was the chief backer of the Taliban's draconian 1996-2001 regime and has long faced US allegations that its intelligence service fuelled the insurgents in their two-decade battle against NATO forces and the now collapsed Western-backed government.

READ MORE: IMF says Afghanistan faces 'looming humanitarian crisis'

READ MORE: Will the Taliban split or is it the West's wishful thinking?

No rush to recognise