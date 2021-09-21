Hundreds have demonstrated in locked-down Melbourne after authorities shut down construction sites in the city for two weeks saying the frequent movement of workers was spreading the coronavirus into regional areas.

The decision to halt building activities comes after an anti-vaccine mandate protest in the city became heated on Monday.

The Victoria government requires all construction workers to have at least one vaccine dose by the end of this week.

"The public health team was left with no choice but to hit the pause button and continue to work with the sector over the next two weeks to improve compliance ... and slow the spread of the virus," state Health Minister Martin Foley told reporters on Tuesday.

Footage on television and social media showed protesters marching through the city's streets, setting off flares and chanting, with mounted police and officers in riot gear following them.