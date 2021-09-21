Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised US-Turkish relations and trade at a meeting with Turkish and American business people in New York City.

The event was hosted by Turkey-US Business Council (TAIK) on Monday.

Erdogan said Turkey and the US are decisively moving towards $100 billion trade volume.

During 2020, trade between the two countries eclipsed $21 billion and is expected to top 25 billion for 2021.

He said that investment from the US in Turkey is over $13 billion while investments from Turkey in the US are over $7 billion.

The president also underlined that energy has emerged as a top category in cooperative trade between Turkish and American businesses.

He said the LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) business is accelerating.

Erdogan also said problems between the two countries can be solved by dialogue.

US providing military aid on PKK branch YPG terror group in Syria, sheltering FETO terrorists in its soil, Turkey's procurement of Russian defence missiles have soured relations between Ankara and Washington.

Johnson: 'Always good'

Earlier on Monday, Erdogan met with the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of UNGA.

Both leaders discussed bilateral relations at the recently opened Turkevi Center.

Johnson described the meeting as "always good."

Meeting with Guterres