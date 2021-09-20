Amazon said it had "zero tolerance for corruption" following an Indian media report that the e-commerce giant was investigating bribery allegations involving its lawyers.

The tech-focused news website The Morning Context reported citing three sources that the US company had launched a probe after an alleged whistleblower complaint that one or more of its Indian representatives used legal fees to pay bribes.

A senior employee was placed on leave over the alleged investigation, the news website said.

Amazon said in a statement that it has "zero tolerance" for corruption.

"We take allegations of improper actions seriously, investigate them fully, and take appropriate action. We are not commenting on specific allegations or the status of any investigation at this time," a spokesman said.