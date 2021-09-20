“The State of Israel and the Zionist enterprise were born in sin,” Yaakov Sharett, the son of Moshe Sharett who was Israel's first foreign minister and second prime minister, toldHaaretz in an interview.

Sharett, 95, heavily critcised Israel’s state mentality and opposes aliyah, the migration of Jews to Israel and occupied Palestinian territories, and called for emigration from Israel.

Despite being a former member of Israel's internal security service, Shin Bet; a former volunteer of the Jewish Brigade in the British Army during World War II; and a member of the government’s liaison bureau for immigration from Eastern Europe, Sharett opposes Israel’s founding principles.

“This original sin pursues and will pursue us and hang over us. We justify it, and it has become an existential fear, which expresses itself in all sorts of ways. There is a storm beneath the surface of the water,” he added.

Sharett, who is the son of one of the men who signed the Israeli Declaration of Independence in 1948, predicts a dark future for Israel.

“I reached my age in peace. Financially, my situation is reasonable. But I fear for the future and fate of my grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Sharett described himself as a collaborator against his will, and said: “I’m a forced collaborator with a criminal country. I’m here, I have nowhere to go. Because of my age I can’t go anywhere. And that bothers me. Every day. This recognition won’t leave me. The recognition that in the end Israel is a country occupying and abusing another people.”

His children, grandchildren and great children have already moved to New York and Sharett is happy for them.

Sharett said the conflict was created when Zionism called on Jews to move to Israel and establish a sovereign state.

"Have you seen anywhere in the world where the majority would agree to give in to a foreign invader, who says, ‘our forefathers were here,’ and demands to enter the land and take control?”

“I see in this whole transformation of the majority [Arab] to a minority and the minority [Jewish] into a majority as immoral,” he said.

According to him, Zionism has disappeared for breaking its promises, and now, Israel’s national agenda is “blood, death and violence.”