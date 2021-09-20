A surge of lava destroyed around 100 homes on Spain's Canary Islands a day after a volcano erupted, forcing 5,000 people to leave the area, local authorities said.

The Cumbre Vieja erupted around 3:00 pm (1400 GMT) on Sunday, sending vast plumes of thick black smoke into the sky and belching molten lava that oozed down the mountainside on the island of La Palma.

The island is one of the most westerly of the Atlantic archipelago off the coast of Morocco.

"Right now we have evacuated 5,000 people and around 100 homes have been destroyed," said Lorena Hernandez Labrador on Monday, a councillor in Los Llanos de Ariadne, a town several kilometres from the volcano.

Images on Twitter showed slow-moving lava creeping down the mountainside, pockets of flame erupting as it rumbled ever closer towards a group of homes standing just metres away.

'Engulfing everything in its path'

Elsewhere, piles of glowing lava surged onto the patio of a house.

Describing the scene as "desolate", La Palma's top official Mariano Hernandez Zapata said the lava was "on average about six metres (20 feet) high".

"This tongue of lava is engulfing everything in its path. It's tragic to see how many homes have just gone up in smoke," he told Spain's public TV.

It also consumed a local primary school where 25 children were enrolled, the headmistress told Cadena Ser radio.

"Up to about two hours ago, we thought it was going to be saved, but, unfortunately, it has been completely engulfed. It's totally destroyed," said Angeles Nieves, her voice breaking.

Mariano Hernandez, head of the island's government, described the scene in the area affected by the lava as “bleak.”

He said a wall of lava 6 meters (20 feet) high “is consuming houses, infrastructure, crops in its path to the coast,” state news agency Efe reported.

The Military Emergencies Unit is increasing its deployment on La Palma to 180 soldiers and 57 vehicles, backed up with three water-dropping aircraft due to arrive later on Monday.

Experts said the eruption could last for weeks or even months.

'Three minutes'

"Right now, we're watching the news and the lava is 700 metres from our home. I'm really worried because we don't know, I don't know what's going to happen to it," Angie Chaux, 27, who left with her husband and three-year-old son, told AFP.

"The police gave us three minutes to get our things. It was all very fast."