French and Australian officials have said France’s anger over a cancelled submarine contract will not derail negotiations on an Australia-European Union free trade deal.

France withdrew its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after President Joe Biden revealed last week a new alliance including Australia and Britain that would deliver an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.

The deal sunk a $66 billion (90 billion Australian dollar) contract for French majority state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines for Australia.

The money would have been spent over 35 years.

French, UK defence meeting cancelled

France cancelled a meeting set for this week between its Defence Minister Florence Parly and her British counterpart Ben Wallace, a source at her ministry told AFP on Sunday.

The move comes after the United States, Australia and the UK sparked a full-blown diplomatic crisis with France by announcing a strategic partnership under which US nuclear submarines will be supplied to Australia, effectively sidelining France.

The "meeting planned for this week in London ... will not take place due to the French cancelling", said the ministry source.

In London, a Ministry of Defence source said they could neither confirm nor deny the cancellation of the meeting but added: "The UK remains in conversation with our French counterparts about the meetings.

"We continue to have a strong and close-working defence partnership with France, as they remain trusted allies of the UK and we continue to work with France in many equipment and operational domains."

