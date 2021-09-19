The United States blocked the Mexican border at an isolated Texas town where thousands of Haitian refugees have crossed and set up a camp, hoping to stop the flow of migrants as officials also began flying some of the Haitians back to their homeland.

About a dozen Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles lined up near the bridge and river where Haitians for almost three weeks have been crossing from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas. Yellow police tape was being used to block them from using a small dam to walk into the US.

A Mexican police officer on the Mexican side of the border said migrants will not be allowed to cross anymore. He would not give his name. An Associated Press reporter saw Haitian immigrants still crossing the border into the US at a nearby spot.

Many of the migrants have lived in Latin America for years, but they are now are seeking asylum in the US as economic opportunities in Brazil and elsewhere dry up. Thousands are living under and near a bridge in Del Rio.

READ MORE: 10,000 migrants, many Haitian, converge on Texas border town

Expulsion flights

Earlier on Sunday, the US sent three flights of Haitians taken from Del Rio back to their homeland, and that number is expected to reach at least six per day shortly, according to a US government official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not allowed to discuss the issue publicly.

The planes left San Antonio and were expected to arrive Sunday afternoon in Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital.

A large number of buses arrived on Sunday in Del Rio, and “many, many more” are coming to transfer Haitians to expulsion flights, US immigration detention centers and Border Patrol holding facilities. Departure cities for Haiti-bound flights have yet to be finalised and are being “actively planned," the official said.

The blockade and deportations marked a swift response to the sudden arrival of Haitians in Del Rio, a Texas city of about 35,000 people roughly 230 kilometers (145 miles) west of San Antonio.

It sits on a relatively remote stretch of border that lacks capacity to hold and process such large numbers of people.

At the Port-au-Prince airport on Sunday, about a dozen officials from various Haitian government agencies gathered to meet with the deported Haitians.

Public security officials with the Ministry of Justice requested the presence of Haiti’s national police to prevent any potential violence.

A minibus from the International Organization of Migration also was posted at the airport. It was filled with brightly colored bags containing toiletries, hand sanitizer and hair ties.

READ MORE: Biden tasks Harris with tackling challenge of migrants on Mexico border

'There is no security in Haiti'

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry wrote on Sunday on Twitter that he is concerned about conditions at the border camp and that the migrants would be welcomed back.

“We want to reassure them that measures have already been taken to give them a better welcome upon their return to the country and that they will not be left behind,” he tweeted.

Henry did not provide details about the measures. A Haitian government spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.