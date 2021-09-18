A robust security presence and journalists have outnumbered a few hundred demonstrators who turned up for a rally to support pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the US Capitol on January 6.

US Capitol Police took no chances on Saturday, with hundreds of officers brought into Washington in an effort to avoid a repeat of the pre-inauguration attack.

The fence around the Capitol was put back up, the city police force was fully activated and Capitol Police requested assistance from the National Guard.

As part of an effort by some of Trump's far-right supporters to rewrite the history of the deadly mob assault on the Capitol that was captured in the graphic video, speaker after speaker insisted that hundreds of rioters arrested that day were "political prisoners."

"Let them go, let them go," the crowd occasionally chanted.

There were a few scuffles as the rally started and one person was arrested for carrying a knife, police said, but no major incidents were reported early on.

Organisers of the "Justice for J6" rally had received a permit for 700 people to gather near the Capitol's reflecting pool, but far fewer showed up.

Chants of "Let them go!" rose from the demonstrators as speakers took to the podium to decry what they called the Biden's administration detention of "political prisoners."

"Their rights are being violated," David Thacker, a 63-year-old attendee from Virginia, told AFP news agency. "Their crimes do not justify the way they are being treated."

Ramped up security

Still, law enforcement officials remained on edge, concerned about the possibility of violent protesters and counterprotesters.

Police were also preparing for the possibility that some demonstrators may arrive with weapons, though backpacks were allowed into the area and there were no checkpoints.