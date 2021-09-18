US authorities have moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said.

Such transfers will continue "in order to ensure that irregular migrants are swiftly taken into custody, processed, and removed from the United States consistent with our laws and policy," DHS said in a statement.

While some of those seeking jobs and safety have been making their way to the United States for weeks or months, it is only in recent days that the number converging on Del Rio, Texas, has drawn widespread attention, posing a humanitarian and political challenge for the Biden administration.

DHS said that in response to the more than 10,000 migrants sheltering under the Del Rio International Bridge that connects the city with Ciudad Acuna in Mexico, it was accelerating flights to Haiti and other destinations within the next 72 hours.

It said it was working with nations where the migrants began their journeys – for many of the Haitians, countries such as Brazil and Chile – to accept returned migrants.

READ MORE: VP Harris visits US-Mexico border amid migrant policy scrutiny

And it said US Customs and Border Protection was sending 400 additional agents to the Del Rio sector in the coming days, after the border agency said on Friday that due to the influx it was temporarily closing the city's port of entry and re-routing traffic to Eagle Pass, 92 kilometres east.

"We have reiterated that our borders are not open, and people should not make the dangerous journey," a DHS spokesperson told Reuters.

Lafortune Similen, a 40-year-old Haitian, reached the border with his wife and two-year-old daughter after a six-week trip through Mexico. He and his wife Marisose Molestine, 38, who said they left Chile because of racism and poor work prospects, said they did not know what would happen to them after they reached the US banks of the Rio Grande.

"I heard they were sending people back, I saw on Facebook," Similen said before the family waded into the river, knee-deep along this stretch.

But Wilson, a 40-year-old Haitian who gave only one name, said he had seen a message on Facebook that people were being allowed into the United States.

"That's why we came," said Wilson, who reached the border with his wife and daughter on Saturday morning. He said he had been working in construction in Chile.

As it became clear US authorities were sending migrants back to homelands beyond Mexico, Mexican police officers began asking migrants who were buying food in Ciudad Acuna to return to the United States side of the river on Saturday morning, witnesses told Reuters. The migrants argued they needed supplies, and police eventually relented.

Fast expulsions